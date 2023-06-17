‘Wednesday’ Cast Talk Season Two Fan Theories in Netflix Tudum Teaser

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and Hunter Doohan got together to tackle some of the fan theories that have sprouted from Wednesday. And while they did reveal a little tease about Season Two during their teaser for Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil on Saturday, they admitted they know about as much as anyone else does about what might happen next — which is to say, it’s all under wraps.

“The storyline is so top secret even we don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Myers says in the clip. That said, the cast discussed some of the interesting theories fans have about things that occurred in Season One (warning: spoilers).

After Crackstone is defeated, his wing falls to the ground, a fan asked if someone picked it up and if so, could that person inherit Crackstone’s powers. “Thing’s always crawling around, maybe he picked it up,” Doohan suggests.

Another theory involves if Principal Weems is actually dead, she is stabbed, but “we never see her funeral.” But then later, Lurch is shown with appears to be a different eye color than what was shown in Episode One. Fans wonder: What if that’s a clue what Weems is alive, but in the form of Lurch? The cast agrees that this makes sense as far as theories go.

However, the one fan theory the cast confirmed is actually going to happen is the speculation that another Addams Family member will arrive during Season Two. “This is true,” the castmates all confirm. However, which member will make their entrance is anyone’s guess as the cast has apparently not been told who it might be yet, either.

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed Wednesday would return for a second season, but there has been no word yet on when it will air.