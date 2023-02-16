fbpixel
Jenna Ortega, Travis Kelce Debut as SNL Hosts

The 'Wednesday' actress and Kansas City Chiefs tight end will join Woody Harrelson on the weekend stage
Jenna Ortega, Travis Kelce Vivien Killilea/Getty Images/IMDb; Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Following the Kansas City Chiefs win at the Super Bowl, tight end Travis Kelce will head to New York to host “Saturday Night Live” on March 4. The following week, “Wednesday” actress Jenna Ortega will also make her debut appearance on the SNL stage on March 11.

Before they take to the stage, Woody Harrelson will return to host for the fifth time on Feb. 25. Musical guests for the next batch of hosts include Jack White on Feb. 25, Kelsea Ballerini on March 4, and The 1975 on March 11.

Harrelson will be promoting the upcoming film Champions, in theaters next month. The triumph-of-the-underdogs tale reunites Harrelson and his Kingpin co-director Bobby Farrelly for a story about an NBA coach (Harrelson) who gets fired, and then arrested. His character’s community service involves coaching a team of developmentally disabled adults, and follows their journey to the Special Olympics finals.

In January, Netflix announced the return of Wednesday for season two. One of their most viewed Netflix releases of all time Wednesday garnered over 341 million viewing hours worldwide within its first week on the platform, according to the streaming giant—grabbing the crown from Stranger Things for the biggest debut streaming week for an English language series.

