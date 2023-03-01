Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by ‘Hunger Games’ Coworker

Jena Malone said that she was sexually assaulted by a coworker while filming The Hunger Games.

On Instagram yesterday, Malone shared a photo of her in a field in the French countryside, which was taken after she finished working on the final Hunger Games film, Mockingjay – Part 2. Malone said she asked her driver to let her out so she “could cry and capture this moment.”

She continued: “Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad breakup and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play,” Malone said. “A swirling mix of emotions I’m only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty.”

Malone did not name the person who she said assaulted her, nor share any other details. In response to someone’s comments about her attacker getting “to walk away with no repercussions,” Malone said, “That’s not true. I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person. It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief.”

In her initial comment, Malone wrote more about working to “heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me, and make peace with myself.” She also noted it’s been difficult to talk about The Hunger Games and her character “without feeling the sharpness of this moment,” but added, “I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt.”

Ending with a message to fellow survivors, Malone said, “Lots of love to you survivors out there. The process is so slow and non linear. I want to say I’m here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard.”