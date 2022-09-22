Jeffrey Dahmer Speaks in Trailer for Latest Chapter in Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer’ Series

Netflix can’t get enough of Jeffrey Dahmer: A day after the release of the limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the streaming service has announced Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a docuseries featuring never-before-heard audio interviews with the infamous Milwaukee serial killer.

The three-part documentary is the third chapter in director Joe Berlinger’s Conversations With a Killer series, following The Ted Bundy Tapes and The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. In each, Berlinger unearthed post-arrest jailhouse conversations recorded with the respective serial killers; in Dahmer’s case, his conversations with his defense lawyers will be revealed for the first time.

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes also features new interviews with investigative journalists, prosecutors, psychologists, the victims’ friends and families, and Dahmer’s legal team.

“I was a young lawyer at the time. I get this call from my boss. He said, ‘I need you to see Jeffrey Dahmer,'” one of Dahmer’s lawyers says in the trailer. “It was my first job. I felt like Clarice Starling in Silence of the Lambs. There was horrific things that he did, but Jeffrey Dahmer was a very complex person.”

Dahmer says in one clip, “It was my own private little world. I had complete control.”

“When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition and display,” Netflix said of the series.

“Dahmer quickly confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin over the previous four years, plus one more in Ohio in 1978, as well as unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism. The discovery shocked the nation and stunned the local community, who were incensed that such a depraved killer had been allowed to operate within their city for so long. Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of color?”

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes premieres Oct. 7, while the Evan Peters-starring limited series is out now on Netflix.