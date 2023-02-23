Jean Smart Reveals She’s Recovering From a ‘Successful Heart Procedure’

Jean Smart is on the mend. In honor of American Heart Month, the actress revealed that she recently underwent medical treatment for her heart. While Smart did not reveal the details of her condition, she stressed the importance of listening to your body and seeking out medical advice.

“It feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did.”

The 71-year-old actress stars in the HBO Max series Hacks. Shooting for the show’s third season had already begun when Smart underwent the medical procedure, momentarily pausing production. The cast and crew are expected to resume filming in the coming weeks.

”We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend,” HBO Max and Universal Television shared in a joint statement, according to Variety.

In March 2021, Smart’s husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition at age 71. “It’s shocking,” the actress told Rolling Stone last year. “You hear about it happening to other people all the time, but when it happens to you, it absolutely knocks you sideways.”

She added: “I find it almost harder now, a year and a half later, because you’re kind of running on adrenaline and grief for a while, making sure your kids are OK, just getting things done. Now, slowly, the reality of my new life is setting in, and I find that very, very, very, very sad, very lonely.”