Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting Her ‘Five Pound’ Cookies

Rachel Brosnahan knows how to keep her friends close and her enemies even closer. In the lead-up to the 2022 Emmy Awards, the actress gifted Jean Smart a few pounds of fancy cookies (most likely New York’s famous Levain Bakery confections) as a faux-good luck charm. The pair were both up for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series — but Smart knew better than to fall for Brosnahan’s tricks.

“I have to say really quick, Rachel Brosnahan who was one of my fabulous fellow nominees – she’s very classy – she sent this box of these unbelievable designer cookies, they were like five pounds each,” the actress explained while accepting her win for her role in Hacks.

“And I thought that that was so nice and classy,” she added. “Until I realized that she was hoping that I wouldn’t be able to see fit into a single dress in Hollywood. Thanks anyway.”

Brosnahan previously snagged the trophy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018 as part of a dominating sweep for the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which has been awarded 20 Emmy Awards to date. For reference, Hacks follows not so closely behind with six wins. (Granted, Maisel has been on the air a lot longer than Hacks.)

But Smart is still the definition of unbothered. Heading off the stage after recounting a run-in with a group of preteen boys who are far too young to be watching Hacks, the actress shared one last shoutout to her behind-the-scenes beauty team: “Thank you for the Botox.”