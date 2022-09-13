fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Paying Tribute

Emmanuel Macron, Edgar Wright, Paul Feig React to Death of ‘Iconoclast’ Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard

The French-Swiss filmmaker, who was at the forefront of New Wave cinema, died at age 91
Corbis via Getty Images

Tributes are flowing in following the news of iconic New Wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard’s death at 91. The French-Swiss director, known for films like Breathless and Alphaville, died Tuesday, according to newspaper Libération and other French media outlets, citing relatives of the director.

The impact of Godard’s work has been vast, including for many working directors, writers, and actors. After the filmmaker’s death was announced on Tuesday morning, numerous filmmakers, world leaders, and celebrities reflected on his work.

French president Emmanuel Macron was one of the first to weigh in, noting on Twitter that Godard became “a master” of French Cinema and that “we have lost a national treasure.”

Director Edgar Wright called Godard “one of the most influential, iconoclastic film-makers of them all.” He recalled, “As one of a zillion examples, I discovered while making my [Sparks] doc that myself & Russell Mael had made, 25 years apart, near identical Breathless/Godard spoofs at college. His was ‘Très sérieux’ and mine was ‘À Bout De Lemon Souffle’. Apologies JLG. Nous t’aimons!”

Other filmmakers and actors also paid tribute. Scott Derrickson noted, “Goodbye Jean-Luc Godard. He changed the form of cinema like Bob Dylan changed the form of music.”

Related

Jean-Luc Godard, 'Breathless' Director and French New Wave Icon, Dead at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, 'Breathless' Director and French

Cannes 2022: Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Palme d'Or

David Bowie Doc, Ethan Coen's Jerry Lee Lewis Film Headed to Cannes 2022

Paul Feig reflected, “Goodbye to a true legend and visionary. His influence on all of us in the industry was and continues to be profound. Thank you for a lifetime of work and inspiration.”

“Adieu, Jean-Luc Godard,” Stephen Fry wrote on Twitter. “I watched Breathless for the umpteenth time again just two weeks ago. It still leaps off the screen like few movies. That scene between them in the hotel: how many other directors could have managed that in so small a space and made it so captivating?”

Guillermo del Toro shared the news, but didn’t offer any sentiments about Godard, noting that the director “has passed away.”

Cannes Film Festival posted a retrospective of the director’s career highlights on Twitter, noting, “Since his first appearance at the Festival in ‘Cleo de 5 à 7’ in 1962, 21 films by Jean-Luc Godard have been screened in Cannes.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ana de Armas Breaks Down in Tears as ‘Blonde’ Stuns with 14-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

Writer Recalls Queen Elizabeth II’s James Bond Sketch and Her Telling Danny Boyle: "I Think I Should Have a Line"

Oprah Sells $14 Million Montecito Estate to Jennifer Aniston

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad