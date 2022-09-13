Emmanuel Macron, Edgar Wright, Paul Feig React to Death of ‘Iconoclast’ Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard

Tributes are flowing in following the news of iconic New Wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard’s death at 91. The French-Swiss director, known for films like Breathless and Alphaville, died Tuesday, according to newspaper Libération and other French media outlets, citing relatives of the director.

The impact of Godard’s work has been vast, including for many working directors, writers, and actors. After the filmmaker’s death was announced on Tuesday morning, numerous filmmakers, world leaders, and celebrities reflected on his work.

French president Emmanuel Macron was one of the first to weigh in, noting on Twitter that Godard became “a master” of French Cinema and that “we have lost a national treasure.”

Ce fut comme une apparition dans le cinéma français. Puis il en devint un maître. Jean-Luc Godard, le plus iconoclaste des cinéastes de la Nouvelle Vague, avait inventé un art résolument moderne, intensément libre. Nous perdons un trésor national, un regard de génie. pic.twitter.com/bQneeqp8on — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 13, 2022

Director Edgar Wright called Godard “one of the most influential, iconoclastic film-makers of them all.” He recalled, “As one of a zillion examples, I discovered while making my [Sparks] doc that myself & Russell Mael had made, 25 years apart, near identical Breathless/Godard spoofs at college. His was ‘Très sérieux’ and mine was ‘À Bout De Lemon Souffle’. Apologies JLG. Nous t’aimons!”

RIP Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most influential, iconoclastic film-makers of them all. It was ironic that he himself revered the Hollywood studio film-making system, as perhaps no other director inspired as many people to just pick up a camera and start shooting… pic.twitter.com/KFOnnQ1H6n — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 13, 2022

Other filmmakers and actors also paid tribute. Scott Derrickson noted, “Goodbye Jean-Luc Godard. He changed the form of cinema like Bob Dylan changed the form of music.”

Paul Feig reflected, “Goodbye to a true legend and visionary. His influence on all of us in the industry was and continues to be profound. Thank you for a lifetime of work and inspiration.”

“Adieu, Jean-Luc Godard,” Stephen Fry wrote on Twitter. “I watched Breathless for the umpteenth time again just two weeks ago. It still leaps off the screen like few movies. That scene between them in the hotel: how many other directors could have managed that in so small a space and made it so captivating?”

Guillermo del Toro shared the news, but didn’t offer any sentiments about Godard, noting that the director “has passed away.”

Godard has passed away… https://t.co/SE6lRQU5yT — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 13, 2022

Cannes Film Festival posted a retrospective of the director’s career highlights on Twitter, noting, “Since his first appearance at the Festival in ‘Cleo de 5 à 7’ in 1962, 21 films by Jean-Luc Godard have been screened in Cannes.”