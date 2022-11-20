Jason David Frank, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Green Ranger, Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, the actor best known as the original Green Ranger on the hit superhero series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49.

A representative for Frank confirmed his death to People. “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much,” the rep said in a statement. “He will be truly missed.”

While no cause of death was provided, TMZ reports that Frank died by suicide in Texas.

Frank played the role of Tommy Oliver throughout Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ original three-season run from 1993 to 1996, with the actor first suiting up as the (initially) villainous Green Ranger before leading the superhero crew as the White Ranger.

Even after the original series concluded, Frank remained in the Mighty Morphin universe, often reprising the role in spinoff shows, webseries — including appearances in 2018’s Power Rangers Hyperforce and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steele — video games and the 1995 big-screen adaptation of the TV series. Frank also had a non-Ranger cameo in the 2017 reboot of the franchise.

Outside of being a Power Ranger, Frank also appeared in episodes of Family Matters, Sweet Valley High and MTV's Undressed.

Walter Emanuel Jones, who portrayed the Black Ranger alongside Frank on the original MMPR series, wrote on Instagram Sunday, “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.” (Actress Thuy Trang, who played the original Yellow Ranger, died in car accident in 2001 at the age of 27.)

Actor Blake Foster, who starred as the Blue Ranger alongside Frank in 1997’s Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, wrote on Instagram, “Can’t believe this… Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man.”