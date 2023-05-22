Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner Is Looking for Someone to Play Her in ‘H Mart’ Film

Michelle Zauner is looking for the perfect actress to star in the film version of her memoir, Crying in H Mart. On Monday, the Japanese Breakfast star shared a post on Instagram inviting Korean American actors to audition to play her in the new film.

“Who will play Ms. Breakfast?” she wrote on Instagram.

The open casting call noted that they are specifically looking for Korean-Americans between 18 and 25 years old for the role. “Please send a creative video introduction that includes where you’re located,” read the casting call.

The film is described as a “coming-of age story about a half-Korean daughter who returns to small town Oregon to care for her Korean mother.” (Zauner’s mom Chong-mi died of cancer in 2014.) The film will follow how the pair leans to “see and accept one another through the formative power of music and the vibrant flavors of Korean cooking.”

Last month, People announced that White Lotus‘ Will Sharpe would direct the film adaptation of Crying in H Mart for MGM’s Orion Pictures.

“There were lots of things that resonated with me as somebody who is half-Japanese, half-British, spent my childhood in Tokyo,” he told People at the time. “Some of the descriptions of being jet-lagged in your family’s kitchen felt very familiar to me.”

Following the announcement, Zauner described Sharpe as “someone who could honor my mother’s character and respect the darkest days of grief, and still make the coming of age of a half-Korean artsy outsider in a small Northwest hippie town seem real and cool.”

“I believe his sensitivity, as a director and an actor, and his own personal experience, having grown up between two cultures, will be tremendous assets. His work on Flowers and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain speak to his ability to conjure lofty, vulnerable performances, to find humor and grace within the tragedy of the everyday,” she added. “They are a precious collection of talents that make him the perfect fit for this film.” Trending ‘Succession’ Recap: Logan Roy’s Messy, Devastating Funeral Taylor Swift Weathered Another Eras Tour Rain Show — But Her Piano Didn't Survive the Downpour Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as Their New Drummer Janelle Monáe Embraces Her 'Free-Ass Motherf-cking Spirit' in New Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

Last March, Zauner revealed to Consequence that she had “finished the first draft” of the film’s screenplay. “My producers really like it, so hopefully the revision process won’t be too brutal. Hopefully that will come out sometime in the next couple years,” she said. “I’m just playing a lot of festivals and being back on the road, and Crying in H Mart the movie [will arrive] maybe sometime in the next few years.”

Crying in H-Mart will be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim, with Zauner and Japanese Breakfast assisting with the music.