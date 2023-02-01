fbpixel
Deadly Duo

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Reunite to Murder Malcolm McDowell in ‘Moving On’ Trailer

9 to 5/Grace and Frankie/80 for Brady duo return to the big screen in March
Moving On Aaron Epstein

80 for Brady hasn’t even hit theaters yet but Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will reunite once again next month in the revenge comedy Moving On.

The duo play estranged friends who come together following a pal’s funeral for a common goal: To murder the widower, played by Malcolm McDowell, at the wake. 

“I’m going to buy a gun,” Fonda’s character explains, “and I’m going to take it to the wake.”

“I’m in,” says Tomlin. “My other murder canceled this week so I’ve got time.

“Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other,” Roadside Attractions added of the film.

American Pie co-director Paul Weitz both helmed and wrote Moving On, which arrives in theaters March 17, six weeks after 80 for Brady — starring Fonda, Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno as a group of Super Bowl-bound buddies — is released.

Fonda and Tomlin first teamed up in the beloved 1980 comedy 9 to 5 before reuniting for seven seasons of the hit Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.

