Jamie Lee Curtis Mouths ‘Shut Up’ as She Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2023 Oscars

In what became one of the most hotly contested, unpredictable categories at this year’s Academy Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once on Sunday. In disbelief that her name was the one being called as the winner, Curtis excitedly mouthed “shut up” before taking the stage to accept the award.

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people,” Curtis said at the start of her speech, thanking the cast and crew of the film as well as her family. “To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for all these years that thousands and hundreds of thousands of people – we just won an Oscar together.”

The actress, who caught some heat last year for her claims that nepotism babies were under attack, made space in her speech to acknowledge her lineage. “My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” she said, referring to Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “And I just won an Oscar.”

Jamie Lee Curtis beat out Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Stephanie Hsu, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett, The Banshees of Inisherin’s Kerry Condon, and The Whale’s Hong Chau in the category.

Although Curtis' career now spans 45 years — dating back to her debut in 1978's Halloween — Everything Everywhere All at Once marked the actress' first-ever Oscar nomination, and now her first-ever Oscar win for playing the sausage-fingered IRS inspector.

What made this year’s Best Supporting Actress category so impossible to predict is the fact that three of the actresses nominated seemed to split all the awards leading up to Oscar night evenly: Jamie Lee Curtis won the Screen Actors Guild Award, Bassett won the Golden Globe, and Condon won the BAFTA.

In the end, Jamie Lee Curtis won the award, joining recent Best Supporting Actresses like Ariana DeBose, Youn Yuh-Jung, Laura Dern, Regina King, and more.