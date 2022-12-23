Jamie Lee Curtis Passionately Defends Nepo Babies’ ‘Right to Exist’

Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the few names floated around during this week’s never-ending conversations about who would be saved in a war against nepotism babies, sparked by an in-depth chart in New York magazine that traces the success of actors, singers, influencers and more back to their famous parents, or anyone they may have ever known who has breathed in the relative direction of the entertainment industry.

Now, the actress’ immunity may be put at risk thanks to a lengthy, and fittingly dramatic statement defending nepotism babies. “I am not alone. There are many of us,” she wrote on Instagram, banding together with her fellow nepotism siblings. “Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist.”

Curtis emphasized that for the entirety of her career, she has been constantly reminded that she is the daughter of two movie stars from the golden age of Hollywood: Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt,” she wrote.

"For the record, I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don't pretend there aren't any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own," she continued. "I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of people and every day I've tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work."

Curtis’ talent, currently being celebrated on the awards circuit for her role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, is generally undisputed. Her performances in films ranging from the Halloween series to Knives Out and Freaky Friday have garnered raves.

And yet, because people on the internet stated that nepotism gives entertainers an upper hand over those lacking in industry connections, Curtis is passionately defending nepo babies – and stoking the fire of a conversation that shouldn’t have lasted longer than two days – as though their careers, or identities, are in any real danger.