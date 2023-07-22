Jamie Foxx Talks Health Ordeal in New Video: ‘I Went to Hell and Back’

Jamie Foxx talked about his health ordeal for the first time since a “medical complication” landed him in the hospital over three months ago.

The actor, who had begun reintegrating himself to public life in recent weeks following the lengthy health scare, posted a video on Instagram Friday night to thank his fans for their support, as well as discuss what he went through.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Foxx said.

“I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, and trying to figure if I was gonna make it through.”

Foxx then credited his sister and daughter for “saving his life,” along with God and “great medical people.” “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, they kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope everyone can have in moments like these,” Foxx said.

When Foxx was hospitalized in April, a statement said it was due to a “medical complication.” As the weeks passed with no updates, unfounded rumors about Foxx’s condition began to propagate online.

“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand, people say what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed,” Foxx said. “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.” Trending We Need to Talk About Those ‘Oppenheimer’ Sex Scenes The 1975's Set at Malaysia Festival Cut Short as Matty Healy Slams Anti-LGBTQ Laws Here’s What’s Wrong With Jason Aldean’s Vision of America 'I Found a Friend': Remembering Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Remarkable Partnership

Perhaps in a subtle nod to his latest movie They Cloned Tyrone, Foxx joked that some people speculated that he had been cloned. “I’m not a clone.”

“I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all of the love that I got,” Foxx said in conclusion. “If you see me out, and I sometimes burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough, I’ve been sick, man. But now I’ve got my legs back under me, so you gonna see me out.”