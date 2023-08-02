Jamie Foxx Says He ‘Would Not Be Here’ Without His ‘Courageous’ Sister 

After recovering from a “medical complication” that landed him in the hospital earlier this year, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his appreciation for his sister Deidra Dixon.

The 55-year-old actor posted photo of them together followed by a carousel of photos in honor of Dixon’s birthday. “Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister,” wrote Foxx, adding “you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.”

Prior to Tuesday’s post, the actor appeared on video for the first time in July since his health emergency. The Academy Award winner credited both his sister and daughter for “saving his life,” along with God and “great medical people.” “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, they kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope everyone can have in moments like these,” Foxx said.

After Foxx was hospitalized in April, unfounded rumors about Foxx’s condition began to propagate online as weeks passed without any updates. Trending Taylor Swift Gives Over $55 Million in Bonuses to Everyone on Colossal Eras Tour 'Everwood' Star Treat Williams' Cause of Death Determined Former Lizzo Dancers Claim Sexual Harassment, Hostile Work Environment in New Lawsuit Beyoncé Honors Man Fatally Stabbed After Vogueing to Her Music

“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand, people say what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed,” Foxx said. “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

Jamie Foxx recently starred alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in They Cloned Tyrone — which released on Netflix in July, a conspiracy thriller/comedy/cautionary tale directed by Juel Taylor.