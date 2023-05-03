Jamie Foxx Posts First Message Since Being Hospitalized: ‘Feeling Blessed’

Three weeks after his daughter revealed that he had experienced an unspecified “medical complication,” Jamie Foxx shared a post from his personal Instagram account. “Appreciate all the love,” he wrote. “Feeling blessed.”

It’s the first semblance of an update from Foxx and his family since they initially requested privacy during his recovery. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne Foxx wrote on April 12. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

Foxx’s post comes just hours after it was announced that Nick Cannon would step in as host on the actor’s Fox game show, Beat Shazam, for its sixth season. “Appreciate ya my boy,” Foxx wrote on his Instagram Story. “See u all soon.”

“Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” the network shared in a statement.

In late April, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight: “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor. I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

Since the news of Foxx's medical condition was made public, his peers and friends have shared their prayers and well wishes for his recovery online and in person. "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother, Jamie Foxx!!!!" LeBron James tweeted. "Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

Tracy Morgan, who survived a serious car accident in 2014, told Entertainment Tonight: “I’ve been there. I was on the other side in a coma for 10 days, so I know about [being hospitalized]. I just want Jamie to please get strong. Jamie, I love you. My prayers go out to you and your family. Please get well.”