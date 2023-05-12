Jamie Foxx ‘Out of Hospital’ and ‘Recuperating,’ His Daughter Says

Jamie Foxx’s daughter revealed Friday that, contrary to rumors online, the actor is out of the hospital and “recuperating” after suffering a still-undisclosed “medical complication” in April.

Amid another wave of celebrities asking their social media followers to send prayers Foxx’s way while he recovers in an Atlanta hospital, Corinne Foxx issued an update in her Instagram Stories that contradicted the foreboding reports, noting that not only was her father discharged weeks ago, he’s already up and about playing pickleball.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne Foxx wrote. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Just a week ago, and three weeks after Foxx was hospitalized with what his family called a “medical emergency” that also shut down the filming of the Netflix movie Back in Action, the actor posted his first message since his hospitalization. “Appreciate all the love,” he wrote. “Feeling blessed.”

The Foxx family has largely taken a private approach regarding Foxx's condition, so any news about the Oscar-winning actor has come from friends like Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart, both of whom were optimistic about Foxx's recovery; Cannon said that Foxx was "awake" and "alert," while Hart said that Foxx was "getting better."

“To my knowledge there’s a lot of progression and a world of betterment,” Hart said. “So you know, my love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He’s needed, he’s necessary. I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that, because there’s been an outcry, an outpour, of support in this regard. So I can only hope that it continues.”

Foxx and his reps have not yet commented on whether he has left the hospital or his current condition. Corinne Foxx added that she and her father “have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”; Foxx’s medical situation forced both him and Corinne to miss filming on the upcoming season of Beat Shazam, with Cannon subbing in.