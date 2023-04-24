Nick Cannon Says Jamie Foxx Is ‘Awake’ and ‘Alert’ Following ‘Medical Complication’

Nearly two weeks ago, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that the actor was recovering from an unspecified medical complication. In the days since, few updates have been shared about his condition or recovery, though his peers and colleagues have continued to send prayers and well wishes his way. But during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Cannon provided the most detailed update yet, revealing that Foxx is “awake” and “alert.”

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor,” he told the outlet. “I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

A few days after Foxx’s daughter first announced that he was in recovery on April 13, Cannon took to Instagram to show his support. “Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!!” he wrote, sharing an inspired bible verse. “@iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak!”

“Man, I’m praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s family right there.”

In her first post about the incident, Foxx's daughter wrote: "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

In the past week, Martin Lawrence, Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan, and more have shared encouraging words for Foxx during his recovery.

“I mean, I wish him the best. He’s in my prayers every night,” Lawrence said at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last week. “He’s not only one of our best entertainers we have out here, but he’s a great person and he’s a genuine person. So please pray for him.”