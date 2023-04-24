fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Update

Nick Cannon Says Jamie Foxx Is ‘Awake’ and ‘Alert’ Following ‘Medical Complication’

Nearly two weeks ago, the actor's daughter Corinne Foxx revealed he was recovering from an unspecified complication
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nearly two weeks ago, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that the actor was recovering from an unspecified medical complication. In the days since, few updates have been shared about his condition or recovery, though his peers and colleagues have continued to send prayers and well wishes his way. But during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Cannon provided the most detailed update yet, revealing that Foxx is “awake” and “alert.”

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor,” he told the outlet. “I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

A few days after Foxx’s daughter first announced that he was in recovery on April 13, Cannon took to Instagram to show his support. “Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!!” he wrote, sharing an inspired bible verse. “@iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak!”

“Man, I’m praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s family right there.”

In her first post about the incident, Foxx’s daughter wrote: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Trending

In the past week, Martin Lawrence, Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan, and more have shared encouraging words for Foxx during his recovery.

“I mean, I wish him the best. He’s in my prayers every night,” Lawrence said at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last week. “He’s not only one of our best entertainers we have out here, but he’s a great person and he’s a genuine person. So please pray for him.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jonathan Majors' Issues Worsen as More Alleged Abuse Victims Cooperate With D.A.'s Office (EXCLUSIVE)

The Whitney Is the Latest Museum to Utter the D-Word 

Pusha T's Wife Felt Like An "Oddball" Amongst Rapper Wives With Fake A**es, Heavy Makeup

‘Twilight’ TV Series in the Works (Exclusive)

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad