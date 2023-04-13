Jamie Foxx on His ‘Way to Recovery’ After Facing ‘Medical Complication’

Jaimie Foxx is recovering from a medical complication, his daughter Corinne Foxx confirmed Wednesday. The 29-year-old actress released a statement on Instagram from the Foxx family sharing that the actor is on the mend after facing a “medical complication” on Tuesday.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” read the post. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Representatives for Jamie Foxx did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

The 55-year-old actor was recently seen in Atlanta for the upcoming movie Back In Action, a Netflix action-comedy flick, which also stars Cameron Diaz. Her last film, which also starred Foxx, was 2014’s Annie, and prior to the project, the pair featured in Any Given Sunday 1999.

Back In Action will be directed by Seth Gordon with a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Little else is known about the film, though production is set to begin later this year.

Last summer, Foxx starred in Netflix’s Day Shift, portraying teeth-pulling vampire hunter Bud Jablonski alongside Snoop Dogg.