×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
#NoBadDays

Jamie Foxx Is Getting Back on Track Following Health Scare: ‘Finally Startin’ to Feel Like Myself’

The actor was hospitalized in April following a "medical complication" and has since shared brief updates on his recovery without revealing any specifics about the situation
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023.
Jamie Foxx CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Foxx’s recovery has him feeling more and more like himself, the actor revealed in a recent update. In April, the 55-year-old was hospitalized following a medical complication and has since shared brief updates on his recovery without revealing any specifics about the situation. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself,” Foxx wrote in an Instagram caption. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light.”

Last month, Foxx shared that the reason he kept the ordeal so private was that he didn’t want people to see him in the state he was in. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show,” he shared in a video. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, and trying to figure if I was gonna make it through.”

At the time of his hospitalization. Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx shared a statement requesting privacy for their family as he recovered. When no updates came for weeks afterward, concern grew for the status of the beloved actor’s health, and misinformation began to spread about what had happened. Now, Foxx has been handling the narrative around the scare himself.

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers,” he continued on Instagram. “I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

Trending

In the comment section, Foxx’s peers shared their love. “Glad you’re better,” Octavia Spencer wrote. Tina Lawson added: “I along with the world pray for you regularly you are such a special an such a gift to the world of entertainment.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Timothy Olyphant Lost Captain Kirk Role in 'Star Trek' Trilogy, Says J.J. Abrams Told Him: 'I Found a Guy, Younger, Who's Really Good'

Tom Cruise Allegedly Has His Eye on Rekindling the Romance With This Newly-Single Former Flame

‘Ted Lasso’ Director on That Season-Three Finale: “Everyone Knew It Was the End, But It’s Also the End For Now”

Lifeguard and Beachgoer Discover 2nd Century Archaeological Treasure at Central Italy Beach

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad