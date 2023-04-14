Lebron James, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Wish Jamie Foxx Well After His ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx’s friends are making sure he feels their love following Thursday’s news that the Oscar-winning actor was recovering from an undisclosed “medical complication.” Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Lebron James, and more posted their well-wishes for Foxx on social media, highlighting their adoration for the actor.

“A Jamie Foxx appreciation post,” Washington wrote on Instagram. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.” The actress portrayed Della Bea Robinson, Ray Charles’ wife, in Ray, the movie for which Foxx won a Best Actor Oscar in 2004.

“Get well, Jamie Foxx,” Davis added in her own post. “We need you…. your light, your brilliance.” Davis appeared in Law Abiding Citizen with Foxx in 2009.

“Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother, Jamie Foxx!!!!” LeBron James tweeted. “Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

“I’m praying for you Jamie Foxx,” wrote David Alan Grier, who starred opposite Foxx on In Living Color, on Twitter. “Get well soon!”

“My family and I are lifting you up in prayer,” tweeted Martin Lawrence. “Much love and many blessings my brotha.”

Foxx's daughter Corinne revealed on Thursday that the actor, 55, was on the mend following the mystery "medical complication."

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote on Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx was recently filming scenes in Atlanta for Back in Action, a comedy set to premiere on Netflix that also stars Cameron Diaz, who came “out of retirement,” according to Variety, to make the picture. Reuters reports that he was taken to an Atlanta hospital. TMZ has reported that filming has continued since Thursday using Foxx’s stunt double.