Days after Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, confirmed her dad was out of the hospital, Fox announced that father and daughter are set to co-host a new music-centric game show, We Are Family, premiering in 2024.

The show has a Masked Singer-like vibe, with a familial twist: Disguised celebrities — musicians, athletes, actors, etc. — will perform duets with their non-famous relatives, while an audience of 100 contestants will try to guess the celeb for a chance to win up to $100,000.

We Are Family will mark Jamie and Corinne’s second show together, as they already work closely on Fox’s other music-based game show, Beat Shazam. In a statement, Jamie and Corinne said, “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam. We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

News of We Are Family arrives on the heels of a turbulent month for Jamie, who was hospitalized in April after suffering a still-undisclosed “medical complication.” The Foxx family largely took a private approach regarding his condition, so the majority of the updates came from friends like Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart. Both were optimistic about Jamie’s conditions when they shared updates in April, and in early May, Jamie issued a short note of his own on Instagram, writing, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Then, last Friday, May 13, Corinne responded to online rumors about her father’s condition, assuring fans that her dad had “been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.” She added, “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Jamie’s hospitalization shut down filming on his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action (which will mark Cameron Diaz’s first movie since 2014). He also stepped aside from the new season of Beat Shazam, with Cannon stepping in as host.