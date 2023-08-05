Jamie Foxx Apologizes After Social Media Post Interpreted as Antisemitic

Jamie Foxx issued an apology Saturday after a since-deleted post on social media the previous night was interpreted by some to be antisemitic.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” Foxx wrote on Instagram Saturday following the swift backlash. “I now know my choice of words have cause offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.”

On Friday, Foxx posted on Instagram without explanation, “They killed this dude name Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.” Overnight, the post created an uproar on social media, forcing Foxx to both delete the message and offer an explanation the following morning.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” Foxx wrote Saturday.

Oppenheimer actor David Krumholtz defended Foxx, writing in the comments of the apology, “I am Jewish and I thought it was one helluva leap to call it antisemitic. I knew exactly what you meant. Everybody needs to chill.”

The controversy also somehow roped in Jennifer Aniston, who may or may not have liked Foxx’s post Friday night, the Hollywood Reporter wrote. “This really makes me sick,” Aniston said on Instagram Stories after an image of her liking Foxx’s post spread. “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” Aniston wrote. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Foxx's offending message comes just two weeks after the actor returned to social media following a lengthy recovery following a "medical complication."

“I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, and trying to figure if I was gonna make it through,” Foxx said in the video message in July.

“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand, people say what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed. I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”