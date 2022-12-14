Henry Cavill Confirms Superman Reign is Over, James Gunn Writing New Film

DC Studios co-head James Gunn announced plans for a new Superman film that will focus on the younger years of the hero. Gunn also shared that Superman veteran Henry Cavill will not be returning.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” Gunn tweeted on Wednesday evening.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

The news may come as a surprise to fans who expected to see the actor reprise his role. Cavill appeared in the mid-credits scene in Black Adam, and shared a video on his Instagram announcing he would be back.

“I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman,” Cavill said in a video. He added that the Black Adam cameo was a “very small taste” of things to come. Trending Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Dancer and Longtime Ellen DeGeneres Sidekick, Dead at 40 ‘I Didn’t Ask For This': Second Daughter of Accused Serial Killer Speaks Out Ellen DeGeneres, Kalen Allen Remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘Your Existence Alone Was Revolutionary’ Jack Dorsey Takes Blame for Twitter Failures, Will Give $1 Million to Signal

Yet in a more recent post shared on Wednesday, the actor confirmed that he would not return in the new Superman project.

“It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote. “I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”