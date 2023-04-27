Curtains Close on James Corden’s Final ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ With Jane Krakowski and Josh Gad

James Corden, Jane Krakowski, and Josh Gad will have to be forgiven for the disruption of turning a Los Angeles crosswalk into a makeshift stage — at least they can promise it won’t happen again. As Corden prepares to exit the Late Late Show for good, he’s giving his most famous segments one final send-off, including Crosswalk the Musical.

“And so my merry band of thespians, today we say hooray for Hollywood,” Corden told his cast of actors. “Today we shall bid our final adjure with songs from shows that celebrate this silly little city of angels. Now, we don’t usually pop the champagne until the curtains come down. But this is the last one, so let’s be a little cheeky.”

The lineup of songs for the final Crosswalk the Musical included “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Singin’ In The Rain,” and “La La Land.” Krakowski was on fire, at least when she wasn’t promoting her flavorless snack crackers, but Gad had a hard time pulling himself together. Between each musical set, all three punctuated with blaring car horns trying to usher the high-scale production out of their way, the actor broke down into tears over the end of an era.

“We won’t be able to do this silly dilly stuff anymore,” Gad cried out before the last song. “We’re all getting so old. I thought we’d be doing this forever.” Corden tells his crosswalk costar to gather himself — because nothing lasts forever. But earlier in the day, as they prepared for one last hurrah, the host had a moment of reflection that had him downing glass after glass of champagne.

"When I moved here eight years ago, I had two goals: to bring live theatre to the desolate cultural wasteland that is Los Angeles and to make friends with as many celebrities as I can," he said. In one way or another, he succeeded at both, though he did make some enemies along the way.

“James Corden’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is long overdue at this point,” Corden instructed his cast to chant before their first song. “It feels like there might be a campaign against him, and I’m not saying it’s Hugh Jackman, but I’m also not not saying that.”

The trio of performances ended with the host taking his last bow at his beloved crosswalk, then returning for one actual final bow that ended in him getting hit by a car and laying there while everyone went on about their day. That’s Hollywood for you.