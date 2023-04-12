Watch James Corden Become the World’s Most Insufferable Assistant to the Kardashian-Jenners

James Corden’s stint as host on the Late Late Show has prepared him for a range of opportunities when he leaves the show later this month after nearly nine years. He can likely parlay back into the theater, or at least film adaptations of popular musicals, so long as people on the internet don’t start petitions to keep him away from certain productions. He could even try his hand at being a music video director again. But after recently stepping in as an assistant to the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a single morning, it’s clear that isn’t his calling.

During the Late Late Show‘s latest “Take a Break” segment, Corden gave Kris Jenner’s usual assistant the day off. While they were gone, he did his best to bring absolute unproductive chaos to their daily schedules. Momager Kris normally starts her morning with a workout alongside her assistant to go through their goals for the day. But since Corden had already hit the gym, he headed to the kitchen to prepare her post-workout shake. The Late Late Show special contains wine, rice crispies, cucumber, spinach, and apple cider vinegar, all blended together.

“What fucking planet are you on James?” Kris asked, pushing him off on Kim Kardashian for a few hours to get him out of her hair. Kim had less pressing demands, having the host take the wheel of her sleek grey Rolls Royce to drive her to the gas station for gummy bears and gum — snacks he couldn’t find in any of the three kitchens in the house. On the way there, before he forced a random man to lie on the ground in Kim’s presence and scratched up her car, Corden got her to lend him some assistant advice from her days organizing Paris Hilton’s closet.

It didn’t much come in handy when he arrived at Kylie Jenner HQ, mostly because he was too busy taking a shower in her private bathroom while she was in London. When he checked in with her via FaceTime later on — after stuffing lip glosses and liners into his pockets — he used their one-on-one as an opportunity to complain about his boss. “This is just me and you talking, no one’s filming this,” he prefaced. “Kris is a lot. She, like, screamed at me because she found me naked in your shower. Anyway, let’s get back to the lipsticks.” Trending Trump Steamrolls Tucker Carlson on His Own Show MrBeast's Chris Tyson Went On Hormones. Then Came Transphobic Conspiracy Theories Trump Says Court Staff at Arraignment Cried and Apologized Ariana Grande Reflects on ‘Lowest’ Time in Her Life as She Addresses ‘Concerns’ About Her Body

Between the shake and the shower — and shutting down smart business deals for Kris — Corden had the most ease working with Khloé Kardashian. “Honestly, it doesn’t even feel like I’m working,” he told her. Without missing a beat, she responded: “It doesn’t look like you are to me, either.”