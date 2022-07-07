James Caan, Film Icon Who Starred in ‘The Godfather’, Dead at 82

James Caan, the Hollywood icon who portrayed Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and starred in films like Brian’s Song, Thief, and Misery, has died at the age of 82.

The actor’s family announced Caan’s death Thursday on social media. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the family tweeted.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet.” (Caan, a habitual Twitter user, would often write “End of tweet” on his own messages.)

No cause of death was provided.

The Oscar-nominated icon of Seventies cinema first appeared on the big screen in the mid-Sixties with roles in Howard Hawks-directed films like the auto-racing drama Red Line 7000 and the hit 1966 western El Dorado, where he starred alongside John Wayne and Robert Mitchum.

A stage veteran before heading to Hollywood, the Bronx-born actor was next cast in 1969’s The Rain People — directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who he would soon collaborate with again — and the lead role in the 1970 adaptation of John Updike’s Run, Rabbit.

While his Sixties films weren’t box office successes, Caan’s return to television — he guest-often starred on TV shows before making it on the big screen — in 1971’s Brian’s Song catapulted Caan to stardom: In that Movie of the Week, Caan portrayed terminally ill Chicago Bears football player Brian Piccolo. Caan was nominated for an Emmy for his role, which led to his reuniting with Coppola for The Godfather.

