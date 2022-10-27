John Krasinski Runs From His Own Government as Global Catastrophe Looms in ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer

John Krasinski is on the run in the Season 3 trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the Prime Video series in which he plays the titular role. Set for a Dec. 21 return, the action-thriller gets a shake-up when a Red Notice is sent out for Ryan’s arrest on accusations of treason.

“Every day you’re on the run, you’re digging a hole that you may not be able to get out of,” CIA officer James Greer (Wendell Pierce) tells Ryan in the trailer.

“I’m not running from the CIA,” Ryan responds, only to be countered with a question: “Then why are they chasing you?”

Throughout the season, Ryan will be on a mission to both clear his name and bring to light a recent discovery about the possible restoration of the Skotal Project, a plan to restore the Soviet Empire that was believed to have been shut down more than 50 years ago.

Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late,” the season’s synopsis reads. “Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.”

“You’re about to cross a line, and there may be no going back,” Mike November (Michael Kelly) warns. But Ryan accepts his fate, “‘Cause I’m trying to do the right thing.”

Jack Ryan’s third season sees the return of Pierce and Kelly with the addition of Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

All eight episodes will arrive on the streaming platform on the season release date.