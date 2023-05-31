John Krasinski Fights a Drug Cartel Crossed With a Terrorist Org in New ‘Jack Ryan’ Trailer

Jim Halper — sorry, John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan is back for one last jingoistic rodeo with America’s internal and external enemies in the new trailer for the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, premiering June 30 on Prime Video.

The new season picks up with Ryan, a one-time analyst with an action-hero streak, in the hot seat as the CIA's new Acting Deputy Director. Now he's up against some deep-seated internal corruption and black ops shenanigans festering inside the intelligence apparatus. But there's a harrowing new Megatron-esque enemy sure to scare the crap out of even the most vociferous peaceniks in Washington: A drug cartel crossed with a terrorist organization.

“They can move anything,” Ryan says gravely in the trailer, “humans, weapons, suicide bombers. Unlimited resources paired with undying hatred.”

Of course, Ryan takes matters into his own hands to save the world, linking up with his reliable field officer buddy Mike November (Michael Kelly) and a wet work specialist named Domingo Chavez (Michael Peña). The returning cast also includes Wendell Pierce, Betty Gabriel, and Abbie Cornish, while Louis Ozawa will also be joining the series.