Jack Nicholson Makes Surprise Return to Lakers Courtside for Playoff Game

Jack Nicholson made a surprise return to his Lakers courtside seats Friday as the actor was on hand for the team’s Game Six playoff matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

For Nicholson, the return to his seat alongside the Crypto.com Arena court — where he and his trademark sunglasses were a staple at “The Lake Show” for decades — marked his first basketball game in nearly two years, his last coming in October 2021 for the Lakers’ season-opening game in Los Angeles.

Jack Nicholson back courtside for the Lakers – first time since last season’s opening night. pic.twitter.com/OEyr3XPsqA — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 29, 2023

The significance of superfan Nicholson’s attendance at the crucial game that ultimately eliminated Ja Morant’s Grizzlies was not lost on Lakers star LeBron James, who came over and embraced the actor prior to tip-off. The victory marked the Lakers’ first playoff series-winning game at home since 2013.

Larry David, another courtside regular, also greeted Nicholson; as Deadline notes, David sat in the same seat where he accidentally tripped then-Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The Lakers’ public address announcer also alerted fans to Nicholson’s attendance, with clips of some of the actor’s roles shown on the video screen before the camera cut to Nicholson in person, which drew an ovation from the crowd.

With Nicholson in the house, the Lakers demolished the Grizzlies 125-85 to move on the second round. The 86-year-old legend last appeared on the big screen nearly 13 years ago, in 2010’s How Do You Know.