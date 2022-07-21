‘Industry’ Season 2 Trailer: HBO’s Cutthroat Workplace Drama Returns to the Office

Nearly two years after Industry — HBO’s drama about the cutthroat and high-stakes world of finance in London — premiered, the network has confirmed that the series will return for its second in August.

HBO revealed the trailer for Season 2 Thursday, with the young graduates of Season 1 — including Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey — now firmly entrenched at London investment bank Pierpoint & Co.

However, trouble comes from over the Atlantic, as a looming merger threatens to absorb the London branch into New York City (or vice versa). “Your worth to the firm is your biggest account,” they’re told, sparking what promises to be a season full of power moves, backstabbing, and dealmaking by any means necessary.

Following the premiere of its Lena Dunham-directed pilot episode back in Nov. 2020, Rolling Stone said of the series, “Industry is something of an anomaly for HBO. Where the pay-cable giant’s shows traditionally use familiar genres and settings as Trojan horses for larger thematic statements, this is a fairly straightforward workplace drama about a group of attractive women and men in their early twenties trying on adulthood with very high financial stakes.”

The eight-episode Season 2 kicks off August 1 on HBO Max.