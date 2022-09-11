See Indiana Jones and Short Round Reunite After 38 Years

Nearly 38 years after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Harrison Ford reunited with his co-star Ke Huy Quan Saturday at the D23 Expo, where both actors happened to be on hand to promote their upcoming projects.

Quan — who played Indiana Jones’ child sidekick “Short Round” in the 1984 adventure film — shared the photo of himself and Ford backstage, with the now-51-year-old actor’s arms wrapped around the smiling “Dr. Jones.”

“‘I love you, Indy.’ Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” Quan captioned.

Ford attended Disney’s annual expo to showcase footage from the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, which the actor promised would be his last time donning the whip and fedora.

Quan — who also starred as Data in The Goonies before taking a decades-long break from the big screen, only reemerging (to much acclaim) for Everything Everywhere All at Once — was at D23 to reveal that he had joined the cast of Marvel’s Loki series.

When onstage with his Loki cast mates, Quan quipped, “Wait, this isn’t the panel for Indiana Jones?”