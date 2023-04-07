Indiana Jones’ Whips Away Bad Guys in ‘Dial of Destiny’ Trailer

Indiana Jones outruns a subway on a horse in one promising scene in the new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which dropped on Friday. The two-minute clip for the film, which comes out June 30, sets up its plot: Jones’ goddaughter (played by actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge) wants to get her hand on some occult dial that could change the course of history. Jones, of course, wants to retire — Harrison Ford is now 80 for Pete’s sake — and advises she just go out and live her life. But of course, he gets dragged back into the world of fighting Nazis, leaping from planes, and literally whipping the shit out of baddies, all as John Williams’ iconic score mashes with “Sympathy for the Devil.” No snakes, though (so far).

Filmmaker James Mangold, who directed Ford v Ferrari, Logan, and Walk the Line, helmed the picture. He also co-wrote the screenplay along with David Koepp (Jurassic Park and Mission: Impossible) and siblings John-Henry and Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari).

In addition to Ford and Waller-Bridge, the film also features Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys-Davies, who appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, among others. The later actor was featured in the Dial of Destiny teaser that came out in December.

The picture, which follows 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is the first Jones film without input from George Lucas or Steven Spielberg.