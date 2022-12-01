‘Indiana Jones 5‘ Reveals First Trailer and New Title: ’The Dial of Destiny’

Harrison Ford’s last go-round as Indiana Jones, the fifth film in the adventurer’s franchise, has revealed its first trailer and new title: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The teaser for the James Mangold-directed installment opens with the voice of an old friend — John Rhys-Davies’ Sallah, who returns after appearing in Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade — reminiscing about he and Indy’s days of adventuring. “Those days have come and gone,” Dr. Jones tells him.

From there, the trailer offers a glimpse of the action that awaits, with Indy and company — including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Jones’ daughter — facing Nazis atop trains, riding horses down active New York subway tunnels, and still unsheathing his whip in an era where everyone has firearms, as Jones learns in the teaser’s final moments.

“I don’t believe in magic, but a few times in my life, I’ve seen things. Things I can’t explain,” Jones says in Dial of Destiny, which takes place in 1969, a dozen years after The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. “I’ve come to believe it’s not so much what you believe. It’s how hard you believe.”

The teaser doesn’t provide many clues as to what the “dial of destiny” is, only that a bunch of baddies want it.

The Dial of Destiny — the first Indiana Jones film written without Steven Spielberg or George Lucas’ creative input — swings into theaters on June 30, 2023.