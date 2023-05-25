fbpixel
Idris Elba Fights to Save a Plane From Terrorists in First Trailer for ‘Hijack’

Apple TV+ series, told in real-time a la 24, premieres June 28
hijack
Idris Elba in 'Hijack' Apple TV+

Idris Elba attempts to hijack a plane from hijackers in the new trailer for the Apple TV+ series titled — wait for it — Hijack.

Told in real time — a la 24 — the series stars Elba as a shadowy “negotiator” whose seven-hour, cross-Atlantic flight back home to London gets overtaken by terrorists with unknown motives. Elba’s character is then forced to negotiate for the passengers’ safety while also lobbying for them to fight back and reclaim the plane.

“It’s either us or them,” Elba says in the tense clip. “And I can tell you, it’s not going to be us.”

Elba also serves as an executive producer on Hijack, which was created by Lupin’s George Kay. The series also stars Archie Panjabi as a counterterrorism expert on the ground investigating the mystery of the hijacking.

Hijack premieres on the streaming service with two episodes on June 28, followed with new episodes to follow every Wednesday.

