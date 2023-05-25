Idris Elba Fights to Save a Plane From Terrorists in First Trailer for ‘Hijack’

Idris Elba attempts to hijack a plane from hijackers in the new trailer for the Apple TV+ series titled — wait for it — Hijack.

Told in real time — a la 24 — the series stars Elba as a shadowy “negotiator” whose seven-hour, cross-Atlantic flight back home to London gets overtaken by terrorists with unknown motives. Elba’s character is then forced to negotiate for the passengers’ safety while also lobbying for them to fight back and reclaim the plane.

“It’s either us or them,” Elba says in the tense clip. “And I can tell you, it’s not going to be us.” Trending Tina Turner, Queen of Rock & Roll, Dead at 83 Georgia GOP Chair Goes Full Flat-Earth, Says Globes Are Part of a Conspiracy Democrats Burst Out in Laughter as Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for ‘Decorum’ 'Scandoval' Update: Ariana Says Tom 'F-cked' Raquel in Their Guest Room While She Was Home

Elba also serves as an executive producer on Hijack, which was created by Lupin’s George Kay. The series also stars Archie Panjabi as a counterterrorism expert on the ground investigating the mystery of the hijacking.

Hijack premieres on the streaming service with two episodes on June 28, followed with new episodes to follow every Wednesday.