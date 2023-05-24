fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Sketchy

See Tim Robinson Continually React Poorly to Stressful Situations in ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Trailer

Netflix sketch series returns next week with guest appearances from Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, and others
I Think You Should Leave Trailer
Tim Robinson Terence Patrick/Netflix

Every couple of years, Tim Robinson seems to find himself in one cringy situation after another on his Netflix sketch series, I Think You Should Leave — and since two years have passed since season two, he has the trailer for season three on deck. In the clip, he road rages repeatedly (even in a drive-through … pretending to hold back when the object of his rage confronts him) and he convulses on a game show, among other mishaps.

Trending

The six-episode season, which premieres May 30, features guest appearances by Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Tim Heidecker, and Beck Bennett, among others.

The series, which is produced by Andy Samberg and the other members of the Lonely Island along with Ali Bell for Party Over Here, has proven a hit. It won WGA Awards in 2020 and 2022, and Robinson won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2022. It was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ray Stevenson, Actor in 'Punisher: War Zone,' 'RRR' and 'Thor' Films, Dies at 58

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Finley Looks Like Her Edgy Mini-Me in These Super-Rare Photos

David Zaslav Gets Booed at Boston University Graduation Amid the Writers Strike

Celine Dion Sells Las Vegas Mansion to Bay Area-Based Private Equity Honcho

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad