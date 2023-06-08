See Miley Cyrus Like You’ve Never Seen Her Before

fbpixel
In this exclusive clip from the second season of Netflix’s Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources, we are introduced to Miley Cyrus’ suave character
Emmy (Aidy Bryant) and Van (Miley Cyrus) in 'Human Resources' Season Two.
Emmy (Aidy Bryant) and Van (Miley Cyrus) in 'Human Resources' Season Two. Netflix

In Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel TV series that put Miley Cyrus on the map, the actress portrays a trio of characters: Miley Stewart, a “normal” Tennessee schoolgirl; Hannah Montana, Miley’s globe-trolling pop-star alter ego; and Luann Stewart, Miley’s mischievous, pigtailed cousin. Like any savvy pop star with staying power, her years in the music spotlight have subsequently seen her undergo a series of style/musical transformations, from weed-loving twerker to Nicksian crooner.

But you’ve never seen Miley quite like this.

The second season of Human Resources, a Netflix animated spinoff to the coming-of-age series Big Mouth that premieres on June 9th, will see Miley guest-star as Van, a logic rock who believes that humanity’s days are numbered and thus we all must make every moment count. Van and Emmy (Aidy Bryant) both try their damnedest to convince their human client, Sarah, to either party like there’s no tomorrow or pursue a relationship and career. Eventually, Emmy develops a crush on Van… and then things really get complicated.  

Watch this exclusive clip of Miley’s Van swerving Emmy’s advances:

