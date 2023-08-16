The Chilling Trailer for ‘The Other Black Girl’ Is an HR Nightmare and a Real Life One, Too

No human resources department could handle the type of workplace nightmare that lurks in the shadows for Nella (Sinclair Daniel) in the first trailer for Hulu’s thriller series The Other Black Girl. All 10 episodes of the show, adapted from Zakiya Dalila Harris’ best selling novel, will premiere on the streaming service on Sept. 13 — and what awaits is a convoluted series of events marked by paranoia, hallucinations, and sinister surveillance.

The Other Black Girl follows Nella, an editorial assistant dealing with the marginalization and microaggressions that come with being the only Black woman working at her company, a publishing house called Wagner Books. When another Black woman, Hazel (Ashleigh Murray), is brought on board, Nella believes for a moment that things could be different. And they are, but not in the way that she expected. Instead of finding true camaraderie or understanding in the fast-rising new hire, she begins to notice increasingly strange behavior.

One night, Nella believes that she sees Hazel standing at the opening of an alleyway outside of her apartment. When she confronts her about it, Hazel feigns ignorance. Later, Nella realizes there are cameras pointed directly at her desk, recording her movements and desktop activity at all times for someone else's viewing pleasure. Another night, as she's leaving work, she pulls a note out of her pocket that reads: "Leave Wagner Now." Soon enough, she starts to see and hear things that leave her questioning her sanity and grasp on reality.

The Other Black Girl also stars Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, and Garcelle Beauvais. The Hulu original was produced by Rashida Jones with Onyx Collective.

“I really wanted to look at how this world affected these two Black women, and how they interacted with one another and what they said to one another, and what they felt comfortable doing when people were watching,” Harris told the New York Times in 2021. “Of course there’s code switching, right? But it’s not just that. We really change ourselves.”