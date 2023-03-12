Hugh Grant Rolls His Eyes After Painfully Awkward Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Why stop to do an interview on the red carpet if you’re going to be a dick on live TV? That’s the question we have for Hugh Grant, who literally rolled his eyes after dismissing every one of Ashley Graham’s questions during ABC’s Oscars pre-show broadcast on Sunday.

Graham came prepared with the typical red carpet host questions: What are you wearing? Who are you excited to see? What do you love about the Oscars?

Grant wasn’t having it. Any of it.

“What’s your favorite thing about coming to the Oscars?” Graham asked before Grant took a few seconds to concoct a rude answer: “The whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair.”

Graham misunderstood his response, thinking he was referring to the yearly Vanity Fair afterparty where celebrities “let loose.” Grant looked at her in “Are you kidding me” eyes. He was done.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

Graham moved on and asked him whom he was most excited to see at the show. After an awkward stutter, Grant dismissively responded, “No one in particular.” So Graham moved on again, asking, “What are you wearing tonight.” Grant’s rude response? “Just my suit… I can’t remember my tailor.”

Graham then brought up Grant’s appearance in Glass Onion, which was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. (Grant made a brief appearance in the film as Daniel Craig’s character Benoit Blanc’s romantic partner.) “Well, I’m barely in it,” he told Graham. “I’m in it for about three seconds.”

Graham tried to joke about it, saying that he probably “still had fun” filming the cameo. His response, again, was mean. “Almost!” he responded with a snarky laugh. Graham took the hint and wrapped up the interview as he rolled his eyes and raised his eyebrow while walking away.

And Twitter noticed the shade. "Was he mad she called him a 'veteran' of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world?" wrote one user.

“You don’t have to be that much of a dick, Hugh Grant,” added another. “I mean you really just don’t.”

Other users praised Graham’s grace in getting through the awkwardness. “Ashley Graham just earned her paycheck on that interview with Hugh Grant. She was gracious and persistent through his obvious desire to not be there,” wrote TV host Trevor Scott. “Why agree to an interview if you have no interest in participating??”