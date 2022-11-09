How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Online: Where to Stream the New Season of the Hit Western Drama

With the fifth season set to premiere November 13, here’s how to catch up on the buzzy western-inspired drama starring Kevin Costner

After amassing 10 million viewers in its Season 4 finale, Yellowstone is a bonafide hit. In addition to pulling huge viewership numbers, the series has garnered numerous awards (including a recent SAG Awards nomination for drama ensemble). Following Yellowstone’s success, co-creator Taylor Sheridan has even launched a prequel, 1883, and he’s currently developing an upcoming spinoff titled 6666.

Set in modern-day Montana, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a widowed rancher whose massive property draws conflict from a bordering Indian reservation, America’s first national park and slippery land developers.

Four seasons of Yellowstone have aired, and with Season 5 kicking off with a two-hour premiere on November 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, longtime fans and new viewers alike can now binge every season of Yellowstone online. Sling TV is the best way to stream the new season of Yellowstone, since you can only watch on Paramount Network. It’s not available on Paramount+, Hulu, or Netflix, and new seasons of Yellowstone go on Peacock weeks or months after the new episodes finish airing.

Want to catch up on Yellowstone season 4, or start steaming Yellowstone season 5? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Yellowstone, and where to find it online.

How to Stream Yellowstone Season 5

There are a few ways to stream Season 5 of Yellowstone. However, if you already have a cable subscription, you can also watch Yellowstone Season 5 on Paramount Network (which is different than Paramount+) by logging on at ParamountNetwork.com with your cable account credentials.

Looking to watch Yellowstone Season 5 without cable? Sign up for a TV streaming service, such Sling TV. Sling TV will have the new season of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network — available on the “Comedy Extra” package. The Sling TV Orange or Blue plus “Comedy Extra” package includes: Paramount Network, CMT, Logo, Revolt, TV Land, MTV, MTV2, feTV, Laff, TruTV. This is still the cheapest way to watch Yellowstone without committing to a cable package.

Starting at $40 per month, plus $6 per month to include Paramount Network through the “Comedy Extra” added onto your Sling Blue or Orange subscription,that’s now the best way to get up-to-date on the Duttons’ lives.

By getting Sling TV’s live TV services, you’ll be able to stream Yellowstone Season 5 on Paramount Network and on-demand from Roku, Fire TV Stick 4K, Apple TV and similar streaming devices.

Will There Be a Season 6 of Yellowstone?

While Season 5 hasn’t even premiered yet, if you’re still aching for more Duttons, don’t worry: Season 6 is in the making. In an interview with People at the premiere of Season 5, actor Cole Hauser, who portrays Rip Wheeler on the show, assured that “it’s not the last season”. According to an executive, creator Taylor Sheridan was also absent from the event, as he was reportedly busy writing Yellowstone season 6.

Is 1883 Part of Yellowstone?

Looking for shows like Yellowstone? The series’ co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, has you covered with 1883. The series, which premiered in December of 2021, is a prequel to Yellowstone which follows the Dutton ancestors on a journey from Texas to Montana. It stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (who are married in real life) as James and Margaret Dutton, as well as Sam Elliot as Shea Brennan.

Unlike Yellowstone, every episode of 1883 is available to stream, as they air, on Paramount+.

What Is 6666?

Back in February of 2021, a Yellowstone spinoff called 6666 was announced. Also created by Taylor Sheridan, the show will revolve around the Four Sixes Ranch, a storied horse and cattle ranch in West Texas. A premiere date for 6666 has yet to be announced.