‘Yellowjackets’ Season Two: Here’s How to Watch the Hit Showtime Series for Free Online

“The whole time, there was some darkness out there,” Juliette Lewis’ character Natalie says in the trailer for Yellowjackets Season Two, which premieres on Showtime this week, over a year since its shocking finale aired.

Following its seven-time Emmy-nominated first season, the new episodes once again dive back and forth between the present and the past, complete with flashbacks from the soccer team’s time in the Canadian wilderness following a traumatic plane crash that left them stranded for 19 months — and the “darkness” that’s potentially followed them now over two decades later.

Starring Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Lewis (Natalie), Tawny Cypress (Taissa), and Christina Ricci (Misty) as the adult versions of their characters, the new season of Yellowjackets also features appearances by Simone Kessell (Lottie), and Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, played by Liv Hewson. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Samantha Hanratty also star in the new season, with Elijah Wood playing a detective named Walter.

“I did all this press talking about how I thought she was not interested in men and would never have had a relationship, and then they’re like, ‘Bam! Season Two, love interest!'” Ricci previously told Rolling Stone‘s Angie Martoccio. “I was thrown off by the idea, and whether the characters do become romantically involved or not is something to be discovered as people watch this. But if I had to have any love interest as this character, I’m so happy it’s Elijah, because he’s just so wonderful to work with.” Editor’s picks

“The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis,” Showtime writes of the new season. “While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must ask themselves: Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?”

With a new chapter of Yellowjackets arriving this spring, here’s how to watch the new season — even if you don’t have a Showtime subscription.

When Does Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere?

Yellowjackets Season Two premieres on Friday, March 24, 2023. You can stream the premiere episode exclusively on Showtime.

How to Watch Yellowjackets Online Free

If you want to watch Yellowjackets for free, you can stream new episodes with a 7-day free trial to Showtime. This is one of the only ways to watch the premiere and previous episodes of the show without paying a monthly subscription. Sticking with the Showtime subscription costs just $10.99/month after your trial’s up.

You can also watch Yellowjackets Season One on Prime Video, and the complete series and individual episodes are available to purchase in HD through your Prime membership. Bonus: You can also test out Showtime with a 7-day free trial through Amazon, then pay the standard monthly $10.99 rate after that.

Paramount+, meantime, offers a Showtime bundle package that gets you streaming access to both services with a 7-day free trial. After your trial ends, you can get the Paramount+ and Showtime Essential or Premium packages for $11.99/month, or an annual bundle package for $119.99/year ($10 per month).

Is Yellowjackets Streaming on Netflix?

No, unfortunately you can’t stream Yellowjackets on Netflix at the time of this writing. For now, you’ll need a Showtime membership to watch the new season’s episodes, or to check out the first season on a streaming service like Prime Video. Related

Yellowjackets Season 2 Soundtrack

While the first season’s soundtrack of Yellowjackets included classic hits from Alanis Morissette, The Smashing Pumpkins, Salt-N-Pepa, and more, it seems like the new episodes will continue to feature Nineties tunes and covers — starting with the second season’s trailer.

Since the show is set both in the Nineties and present day, the latest full-length trailer for the second season features a cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” performed by Florence + the Machine.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” Welch previously shared in a statement about the Tragic Kingdom cover. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”