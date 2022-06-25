How to Watch ‘Westworld’ Season Four Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“This is the story about a girl,” Evan Rachel Wood’s character Christina says in the latest trailer for Season Four of Westworld. “Every single day she wakes up, the more she sees it, but nobody else can.”

Nearly two years since the sci-fi series’ Season Three finale aired, the fourth season finally premieres on HBO and HBO Max on June 26. And after how the show’s third chapter ended, it’s anyone’s guess where the Emmy-winning drama will take the cast of hosts and humans next, though HBO describes it as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

Just in time for the premiere, here’s what you need to know to watch Westworld Season Four online.

Buy: HBO Max Subscription at $14.99

When Does Westworld Season Four Premiere?

Westworld Season Four starts streaming on HBO Max on June 26, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST.

How (and Where) to Watch Westworld Online for Free

Though it originally premiered on HBO, viewers can watch Westworld on a couple of streaming services right now. The first three seasons are available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. But if you want to watch all of the Westworld seasons and the upcoming Season Four premiere for free, you’ll need to make sure you’re signed up for an HBO Max subscription.

HBO Max’s ad-supported base subscription starts at $9.99/month and $14.99/month for its ad-free plan. Subscribers can also choose to sign up for an annual package for $99.99 (With Ads) or $149.99 (Ad-Free). Both of these plans save you 16 percent — a better deal than paying the monthly subscription rates if you know you want to keep your HBO Max plan in the long term.

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial to stream Westworld, but there are a couple of other routes you can take to get the streamer for free.

One of the best HBO Max deals right now is through AT&T. The company offers HBO Max for certain Unlimited internet and phone plans, meaning you can sign up for the streaming service without paying the regular subscription fees every month. You can check out how to get HBO Max through AT&T online here.

Another way you can stream Westworld and HBO Max for free? Cricket Wireless customers with the company’s unlimited plan can get HBO Max included in their package. The package costs $60 per month, and it comes with the ad-supported HBO Max tier, which lets you stream shows like Westworld and a huge library of original content for free.

Westworld Season Four Cast, Trailer, and Number of Episodes

According to HBO, Westworld Season Four will be told over eight total episodes — the same number as the show’s previous season. With Oscar winner Ariana DeBose appearing as a guest star, the fourth season’s cast also includes Emmy Award-winner Thandiwe Newton, Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, and Aaron Paul.

How to Watch Every Season of Westworld

Westworld Season One, Two, and Three are all currently streaming on HBO Max, though fans can also catch up on the series by renting episodes or full seasons on Prime Video.

