How to Watch the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Online Without Cable

Vanderpump Rules’ “Scandoval” is one of the greatest scandals to ever grace reality TV and, now, the show’s Season 10 fiasco is getting the Andy Cohen-hosted Bravo reunion it deserves.

However, like most Bravo shows, the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion is airing on live TV on the Bravo channel. If you’ve cut the cord, you’ll need to get a live TV streaming service to watch the Vanderpump Rules reunion right when it drops.

Below are some of your best options for watching the Vanderpump Rules reunion online — including a few that let you stream the reunion for free — plus where to stream all of VPR Season 10 online.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch the new Vanderpump Rules reunion is with DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, which both come with free trials that you can use to stream the Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes for free when they air.

How to Watch the Vanderpump Rules Reunion Online

The Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Pumped Up Edition is airing on Bravo but, if you don’t have cable, you can stream the Vanderpump Rules reunion online using one of the services below.

1. Stream Vanderpump Rules Reunion on DirecTV Stream

One of the best ways to watch the Vanderpump Rules reunion online is with DirecTV Stream, which gets you access to livestreams of TV channels including Bravo. DirecTV Stream’s Entertainment package comes with over 75 channels and starts with a five-day free trial. After the free trial, it costs $64.99 a month for three months, and then $74.99 a month thereafter.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

2. Stream Vanderpump Rules Reunion on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion is fuboTV. The streamer’s Pro plan carries 158 channels, including Bravo, and starts with a seven-day free trial. After the free trial, payment kicks in at $74.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

3. Stream Vanderpump Rules Reunion on Peacock

If you don’t mind waiting a day to watch the Vanderpump Rules reunion, grab a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service, which starts at just $4.99 a month, will be streaming extended versions of the Season 10 reunion episodes the morning after they air on Bravo.

Buy Peacock Subscription $4.99

How to Stream Vanderpump Rules Reunion for Free Online

Want to watch the Vanderpump Rules Reunion for free? Be sure to take advantage of the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream and the seven-day free trial from fuboTV. Together, these free trials get you 12 days of free Bravo livestreams, which is more than enough to watch the remaining two parts of the reunion online.

Where to Watch Vanderpump Rules Online

If you need to catch up on all the drama of Vanderpump Rules, be sure to get a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service has every season of the hit reality show — including the explosive tenth season that includes the “Scandoval.”

Buy Peacock Subscription $4.99

Peacock costs $4.99 a month for its ad-supported “Premium” plan, which gets you on-demand shows and movies, as well as some live sports and events. There’s also the $9.99 a month “Premium Plus” plan, which removes ads for on-demand content and lets you watch your local NBC channel 24/7.

When Does the Stream Vanderpump Rules Reunion Come Out? Air Date, Time

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion is being released in three parts. The first part premiered on Wednesday, May 24, the second part is airing on Wednesday, May 31, and the final entry will air on Wednesday, June 7. All episodes air on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.