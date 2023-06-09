Tony Awards Livestream: Here’s How to Watch the 2023 Tonys Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The lights are back up on Broadway once more, with the 76th annual Tony Awards airing on Sunday night from New York City’s United Palace to celebrate nominees from Shucked to Some Like It Hot, Sweeney Todd to Parade.

Like last year’s ceremony, the 2023 Tony Awards will be a three-hour event split between Paramount+ and CBS, with an unscripted broadcast amidst the ongoing writer’s strike

Back again for Sunday night’s ceremony, Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose is set to host this year’s main event, which airs at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS June 11. Don’t have cable? Good news: The 2023 Tony Awards will be livestreamed on Paramount+.

Want to watch the Tony Awards? Here’s how to find the Tonys on TV and how to stream the Tonys online for free if you don’t have cable.

When Are the Tony Awards 2023?

Theater fans can watch the 2023 Tony Awards this weekend, Sunday, June 11, 2023 beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PST on Paramount+.

The pre-show festivities, meantime, get started even earlier with The Tony Awards: Act One, over an hour of exclusive performances and special award presentations streaming live on CBS and Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PST.

How to Watch the Tony Awards on TV

If you have basic cable, you can watch the Tony Awards live on TV on CBS. Don’t have cable? Pick up a cheap digital antenna (like this one from Amazon), which will get you all the major networks, like ABC, FOX, NBC and CBS, where you can watch the Tonys on TV.

How to Watch the Tony Awards Online

If you’ve cut the cord, or prefer to stream the 2023 Tony Awards online, you can watch the Broadway awards via Paramount+‘s Premium package, one of our favorite live TV streaming services. Paramount+ not only has the exclusive livestream for this year’s Tonys, but it also lets you watch the Tony Awards on CBS live on your phone, laptop, tablet, or connected TV.

In addition to watching the Tonys on Paramount+, you can access its streaming library full of classic TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS, Paramount, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, and Comedy Central. Don't already have a subscription? Right now you can sign up for Paramount+ with plans starting at just $4.99, or $9.99 for an ad-free subscription.

How to Watch the Tony Awards Online Free

If you want to watch the Tony Awards online free, Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to livestream the Tonys for free. Paramount+ is the one of the only places to stream the 2023 Tony Awards online in full. Sign up for a Paramount+ Premium free trial to watch the Tony Awards livestream online for free.

Broadway fans can also try signing up for a Hulu Live TV subscription to watch the ceremony on CBS. Subscriptions start at $69.99/month.

2023 Tony Awards: Nominees, Presenters

Leading the 2023 Tony Award nominations this year, Some Like It Hot, which is based on the Billy Wilder film, scored 13 total nods this year, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by Actors in a Leading Role (Musical), and Best Original Score, to name a few. Mariah Carey also earned her first Tony nomination as a producer on the musical.

With nine nominations a piece, musicals & Juliet, New York, New York, and Shucked also received top honors ahead of this year’s ceremony, including a historic nomination for Shucked star Alex Newell as the first nonbinary actor to score a Best Featured Actor for a Musical nod.

"Acting is my craft. I am an actor," Newell told Rolling Stone's CT Jones in an interview in May. "Actor is a genderless word. It truly is. And the last time I checked, we didn't say plumb-ess for a plumber. We didn't say I'm going to see my doctor-ress."

Parade, Sweeney Todd, and Into the Woods are up for Best Revival of a Musical, with Ben Platt, Josh Groban, and Sara Bareilles all earning nods. Ain’t No Mo’, Between Riverside and Crazy, Cost of Living, Fat Ham, and Leopoldstadt will vie for Best Play. Jessica Chastain, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Audra McDonald also scored acting nods.

Watch the 2023 Tony Awards live tonight on Paramount+.