‘Titanic’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary: Here’s Where to Watch the Blockbuster Film Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

James Cameron’s new Avatar film may be in theaters, but that other blockbuster movie of his is also celebrating a new milestone this month.

December 19 marks 25 years since Titanic first hit theaters, and the anniversary has renewed interest in everything from Celine Dion’s best performances of “My Heart Will Go On,” to whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack would have survived on the floating door with Kate Winslet’s Rose.

The 25th anniversary of Titanic has also spurred new interest in rewatching the film, which was released in 1997 but stayed in theaters for months after that. Now, you can watch Titanic online and at home on Blu-ray/DVD.

How to Watch Titanic Online Free

If you want to re-watch the iconic film, you can now stream Titanic online for free through Paramount+. The streaming service has a 7-day free trial that you can use to watch Titanic on your smart TV, computer, tablet or phone. Choose to continue on with a Paramount+ subscription for $4.99/month afterwards or cancel after your free trial is up.

Buy 7-Day Free Trial Paramount+

How to Rent Titanic Online

Don’t want to sign up for Paramount+? You can rent or stream Titanic on Amazon for just $3.99. You can also download the film to keep for $16.99.

Rent Titanic on Amazon and you have 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish it once started.

Buy Rent ‘Titanic’ on Amazon $3.99 Trending Incoming GOP Congressman Appears to Have Just Made Up the Bulk of His Backstory DOJ Preps Charges Against Former ABC News Producer What Is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Like on Shrooms? Cillian Murphy’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Grapples With Creating Atomic Bomb in Trailer

Buy Titanic on Blu-ray/DVD

Prefer a physical copy of Titanic? Amazon has the Titanic (Collector’s Edition) Blu-ray on sale for just $14.99 right now. Just in time for the film’s 25th anniversary, the special-edition release features the full film remastered in Dolby Audio, plus more than 30 deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, commentary from cast and crew, an interview with James Cameron and more.

Amazon

Buy Titanic $15.99

Your physical copy of Titanic on Blu-ray also comes with a digital download code, so you can download the film to watch on your computer, tablet or phone.

Prefer a DVD? The DVD version of Titanic is on sale at Amazon right now for just $9.

Nominated for 14 Academy Awards, including the awards for Best Picture and Best Director, Titanic was both a critical and commercial success, becoming the the first film ever to reach the billion-dollar mark. It remained the highest-grossing film of all time until that other Cameron film, Avatar, surpassed it in 2010.