‘Til Death Do Us Part’: How to Watch Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding Special Online

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today around our TVs to watch Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s new wedding special, which fans can now finally stream on Hulu. “Can you believe we got married three times?” Kardashian asks Barker in the trailer for Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis. Now fans can witness it all at home, thanks to Hulu’s 30-day free trial.

Buy Hulu Subscription at $7.99/month

Streaming April 13, the 90-minute TV event gives fans of the newlyweds an intimate look into the three times the couple tied the knot, including their post-Grammys Las Vegas “practice” nuptials, their Santa Barbara courthouse wedding, and, finally, their Portofino ceremony in Italy, featuring a guest list including Blink 182‘s Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kelly, as well as Kourtney’s family members: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

While viewers got a glimpse of Kourtney and Travis’ weddings on social media and some of the planning process teased on the family’s other Hulu series The Kardashians (back for Season Three on May 25), Til Death Do Us Part shows previously unseen footage from their weddings.

“I feel like so many people probably don’t watch a lot of their wedding footage afterward,” Kardashian told Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos in a recent interview detailing the couple’s wedding playlist, which includes tracks like Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” and Blink-182’s “All the Small Things.” “It was just so, so special to create this. And the music was actually a big part of that.”

If you don’t have a Hulu subscription, the streaming service offers a 30-day free trial to watch its massive library of new films and series, including Til Death Do Us Part. A Hulu ad-supported subscription runs $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year, while a Hulu ad-free package costs $14.99 per month. Trending MrBeast's Chris Tyson Went On Hormones. Then Came Transphobic Conspiracy Theories Trump Rips Letitia James as He Heads to Her Office to Testify Caught on Tape: Trump Official Told Fox News Dominion Voting Machines Were Legit They're Selling Nudes of Imaginary Women on Reddit — and It's Working

Both of these subscriptions come with 30-day free trials, and you can cancel your plan at any time before paying the standard subscription rate, no strings attached.

Buy Hulu Subscription at $7.99/month

The streamer also offers a student discount on its ad-supported subscription for as low as $1.99 per month. Finally, you can also watch the new wedding special with Hulu’s Live TV bundle subscription with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $69.99 a month.

Buy Hulu Subscription at $7.99/month

You can stream Til Death Do Us Part now on Hulu, and check out our recap for more.