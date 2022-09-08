‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Arrives on Disney+: Stream the MCU Movie Online

If you missed Taika Waititi’s latest Thor movie when it hit theaters or you’re just looking to rewatch Thor: Love and Thunder, you’re in luck. The new Thor movie is finally available to stream on Disney+, joining the streaming service’s roster of other popular Marvel movies and TV shows, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Here’s how to stream Thor: Love and Thunder online on Dosney+, and how to watch the latest Thor movie for free.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Release Date, Run time

Thor: Love and Thunder first hit theaters back in July but the MCU movie is finally available to watch on Disney+. The run time is just about two hours and the new Thor movie features the IMAX Enhanced badge, which means you’ll get a better aspect ratio when you stream, similar to a more cinematic experience.

How to Watch Thor: Love and Thunder Online

You can stream Thor: Love and Thunder starting now on Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month and will give you access to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online along with a ton of other Marvel content (see a full list here).

Once you’ve subscribed, you can watch Thor: Love and Thunder on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or cast it using Apple TV, Roku or other similar devices.

If you’re looking for a better deal, go with the Disney Bundle Deal which will get you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99/month. Once subscribed, you can stream Thor: Love and Thunder and even watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu or the next soccer game on ESPN+.

Bear in mind, Thor: Love and Thunder is also available to stream on Prime Video, although purchasing the movie in HD will cost you $19.99 compared to Disney+’s $7.99 all-in-one price tag.

How to Watch Thor: Love and Thunder Free Online

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, unfortunately, but there are other ways to stream Thor: Love and Thunder for free on Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream Thor: Love and Thunder for free on Disney+.

How to Watch all the Thor Movies online

If you’re looking to stream Thor, Thor: The Dark World or Thor: Ragnarok, all three movies along with Thor: Love and Thunder are available to watch on Disney+.

You can also the first three Thor movies in a Blue-Ray box set right now on Amazon. Each Thor movie is also available for purchase on Prime Video.

Does Thor: Love and Thunder Have End-Credit Scenes?

Yes, there are two post-credit scenes at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, similar to most other MCU movies. If you haven’t yet fallen prey to internet spoilers about the movie, you’ll definitely enjoy both end-credit Thor: Love and Thunder scenes.