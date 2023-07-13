‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season Two: How to Watch the Hit Show Online for Free

“Last summer felt like a dream,” Belly Conklin (played by Lola Tung) says in the second season’s trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, streaming July 14 on Prime Video. “It was unlike any other summer. I want to memorize it all.” Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two on Prime Video.

Released last month, the show’s Season Two sneak peek featured Taylor Swift’s Folklore cut “August” and “Back to December” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), even getting a share from Swift herself with the caption “Crying (Taylor’s Version).” We’re not crying! You’re … OK, we’re crying.

Now the hit series based on Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy has returned with new episodes. Here’s everything you need to know to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two for free on Prime Video.

How to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Online Free

Any fan of the first season or avid readers of the popular book series with an existing Prime membership can tune into The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two for free. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account yet, don’t sweat it: You can still stream the new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime. Get your Amazon Prime free trial to start streaming this weekend to avoid any spoilers.

Is Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Out Yet?

Yes, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two premiered July 14, 2023 with its first three episodes on Prime Video. Amazon Studios says the second chapter of the Prime Video hit includes eight total episodes.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two Schedule

With the first three episodes premiering on Prime Video on July 14, here's the complete streaming schedule for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty according to Amazon Studios.

The new episodes focus on the trilogy’s second book It’s Not Summer Without You. What can you expect from Season Two? “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same,” Amazon Studios says in a press release. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

Tung is joined by Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Christopher Briney, and Rain Spencer for the new season. Also appearing in Season Two are Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, David Iacono, Elsie Fisher, and Kyra Sedgwick. (With titles like “Love Lost” and “Love Fool,” any guesses on what’s going to happen in each episode?)

Episode 201 – “Love Lost” (July 14, 2023)

Episode 202 – “Love Scene” (July 14, 2023)

Episode 203 – “Love Sick” (July 14, 2023)

Episode 204 – “Love Game” (July 21, 2023)

Episode 205 – “Love Fool” (July 28, 2023)

Episode 206 – “Love Fest” (Aug. 4, 2023)

Episode 207 – “Love Affair” (Aug. 11, 2023)

Episode 208 – “Love Triangle” (Aug. 18, 2023)

You can stream new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty every Friday until August 18 on Prime Video.