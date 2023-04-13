‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Is Back: How to Watch the Last Season Online

It’s the Sixties, and Midge is ready for stardom in the final installment of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“They’ll see you for what you are: a goddamn star. You in?” Alex Borstein’s Susie asks Miriam “Midge” Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, in the Season Five trailer.

“I’m in,” Midge responds.

At the end of Season Four, viewers saw Midge walking out of Carnegie Hall following Lenny Bruce’s show during a blizzard, only to look up at a giant billboard for The Gordon Ford Show. Based on the trailer, the fifth season of the show seemingly picks up from there, as “Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away,” according to Amazon Studios’ synopsis.

Ready to hear some comedy? Here’s how you can watch new episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video, and stream the complete series online.

When Does Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Five Come Out?

Fans can catch the first three new episodes of Mrs. Maisel when they premiere on Prime Video April 14, 2023. Each episode gets released on a weekly basis, before the series finale airs on May 26, 2023.

“We’ve invested so much time and energy and resources in these people and their journeys,” Mrs. Maisel creator, executive producer, and director Amy Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview in 2022, “the bar is just making sure that we put this cast through what we put them through and made them work as hard as they did, and that they get to come out of this feeling like they’ve made a good journey, and that their characters have traveled and ended someplace of worth. So, that’s not at all pressure.”

Sherman-Palladino continued: “We are just slogging through and being very meticulous. We’re really paying attention to our story-breaking process to make sure that everybody is given their moment and given their due time and space.”

How to Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Five

The only streaming service you can watch the newest episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is Amazon's Prime Video. The platform also has the complete first four seasons of the Emmy-winning comedy to stream online for free.

How to Stream Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Online for Free

You can stream the first few episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel free by signing into Prime Video, which is included with your Amazon Prime membership. Don’t worry if you don’t already have a membership though, there’s still a way you can stream Prime Video titles for free. And if you’ve never seen the show, you can stream the first season’s pilot episode for free without even needing a Prime login.

Does Amazon Offer a Free Prime Video Trial?

You can stream Prime Video titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more series with a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial. Prime Video is included with your Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon monthly Prime membership starts at $14.99 for new customers, or $139 for a year.

Who’s in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Five Cast?

Along with Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub (Abe) and Marin Hinkle (Rose) are back as Midge’s parents. Michael Zegen reprises his role as Joel, Midge’s ex-husband, as well as Alex Borstein, who plays Susie Meyerson. Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia also return as guest appearances in the Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino production.