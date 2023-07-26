How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season Three Finale Online

“It’s been a rough week,” Kris Jenner says in the teaser for The Kardashians Season Three finale, now streaming on Hulu.

Featuring everything from Kylie Jenner changing her son’s legal name to the announcement of what’s been billed as “shocking news,” the latest chapter of the reality TV hit comes to a close this week since it premiered earlier this May.

Here’s how to watch the season finale of The Kardashians online — and how to stream the entire Hulu series at home for free. Watch The Kardashians season finale on Hulu.

When Is The Kardashians Season 3 Finale? Date, Time

The Season Three finale of The Kardashians airs on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Stream the final episode exclusively on Hulu.

According to Hulu’s description of The Kardashians finale, something “shocking” is about to happen: “As the season comes to an end, the family celebrates the holidays together. Meanwhile, shocking news changes things forever.”

How to Watch The Kardashians Online

From the family hilariously recording Christmas tunes with Travis Barker, to Kim and Kourtney’s disagreements and discussions about Kim’s creative director role at a Dolce show following Kourtney’s wedding, there’s been no shortage of personal, never-before-scene moments shared on The Kardashians this season (this week’s finale episode included).

If you want to watch all three seasons of The Kardashians, the only place you can stream the complete series and the Season Three finale is with a Hulu membership. If you don’t have a Hulu plan yet, you can stream The Kardashians with any of Hulu’s packages, including Hulu (With Ads) for $7.99/month, Hulu (No Ads) for $14.99/month, or Hulu + Live TV for $69.99/month. With your plan, you’ll get access to new (and future) episodes of the hit reality show, plus all of Hulu’s original content. Stream The Kardashians on Hulu.

Buy Hulu Subscription From $7.99/month+

How to Watch The Kardashians Online Free

Don’t have Hulu but still want to binge the entire season and this week’s finale? Keeping up with each episode of The Kardashians for free is easier than ever, and fans of the show can watch the finale for free with two different Hulu free trials. Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for its ad-supported and ad-free plans. Get a 30-day free trial on Hulu.

Will There Be Another Season of The Kardashians?

Good news if you’ve tuned into The Kardashians every week: Yes, there’s going to be more new episodes of the popular reality show. Back in May before the Season Three premiere, Hulu confirmed it ordered another 20 episodes, per Variety. In other words, get ready for a couple more seasons of The Kardashians. As for what’s in store for the Calabasas crew is anyone’s guess.

“I think that we made a real significant step forward when we launched this show on Hulu,” one of the show’s executive producers, Ben Winston, said at a Hulu event in June. “It just felt elevated and it felt more befitting of where the family were and who they are as these successful, powerful, brilliant women who still resonated with an audience because of this tight bond with the family unit. And I think it will continue to evolve.”