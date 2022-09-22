‘The Kardashians’ Return to TV (Again): Here’s How to Watch the Reality Series’ Second Season on Hulu for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping up with Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie got a little more challenging when the Kardashians’ first reality show ended its 20-season run last summer.

Less than a year later, the family returned for its latest reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, which aired its first season finale back in April. Much has happened leading up to the second season of the new show, including Kim’s breakup with Pete Davidson, that infamous Variety interview quote (“I do understand why people were upset,” Kim says in a Season Two sneak peek), Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony, and plenty of main feed-worthy posts in between.

But if following them on social wasn’t enough, the Kardashians have headed back to your screen once again with an all-new premiere episode on Hulu.

“I wish we could have one boring day in this family,” Khloe says to the camera in a trailer for the newest season. While it’s unclear if or how much Davidson will be a part of the new season, the Saturday Night Live star does make a brief appearance in a teaser released earlier this summer.

Here’s how to catch up with the Calabasas crew and watch The Kardashians Season Two — including the premiere — on Hulu online.

When Does The Kardashians Season Two Premiere?

The new season of The Kardashians premiered on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. You can stream the first two episodes of Season Two now on Hulu, with new weekly episodes premiering on the streaming service every Thursday after that.

How to Watch The Kardashians Season Two Premiere Online

If you want to watch The Kardashians online, you’ll need to sign up for Hulu. Hulu is the exclusive home to the new Kardashians show, and you won’t be able to stream The Kardashians anywhere else.

There are two ways to sign-up for a Hulu account to stream The Kardashians episodes and both are great values.

The Hulu (With Ads) plan costs just $6.99/month, and gets you instant access to watch The Kardashians online and stream episodes on-demand after they air. However, there will be interstitial ads during the show.

Buy Hulu Subscription $6.99

The Hulu (Ad-Free) plan is just $12.99/month and lets you watch The Kardashians online without commercials.

Buy Hulu Ad-Free Subscription $12.99

How to Watch The Kardashians Premiere Online Free on Hulu

If you want to watch The Kardashians and the first new episodes for free on Hulu, you can take advantage of Hulu’s 30-day free trials for either Hulu’s base plan, or Hulu (No Ads).

Buy 30-Day Free Trial Hulu

Once your 30 days are up, you can choose to continue on with one of the paid Hulu plans above, or cancel your subscription. Hulu has become one of the only streaming services that offers a free trial, letting you stream different shows and movies and documentaries without paying for the service upfront. It’s your best way to stream The Kardashians Season Two online free.

Related: From ‘Summer of Soul’ to ‘The Dropout,’ Here’s How to Watch Everything on Hulu for Free

Where Can You Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Online?

While The Kardashians is streaming exclusively on Hulu, the previous seasons of the E! Network reality show are also available to stream on Peacock.

Buy Peacock Premium Subscription $4.99+

That includes every single episode from 20 total seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. You’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription to stream the series, which you can get right now starting at $1.99 for a 12-month period. After that, you’ll pay the regular price of $4.99 per month. You can also buy individual episodes and complete seasons of the hit reality show on Prime Video.